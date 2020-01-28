Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

GLPEY opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

