Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

