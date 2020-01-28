Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

KINS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.59. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

