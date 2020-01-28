Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vocera Communications in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 49.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

