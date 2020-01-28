Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$2.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.04 on Monday. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -39.37%.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

