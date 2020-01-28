Quotient (QTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Quotient has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $654.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.