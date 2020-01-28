Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RARX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,444,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

