Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.72. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Radius Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Radius Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

