Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 69,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 380,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NYSE:RRC opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.