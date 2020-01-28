Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

RGLS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

