Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

