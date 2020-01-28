Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarineMax Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in MarineMax by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

