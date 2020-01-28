Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

