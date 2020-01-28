Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Short Interest Update

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, an increase of 534.5% from the December 31st total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTTR opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

