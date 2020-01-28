RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 982,739 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1,085.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 137,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares during the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

