Robert Half International (RHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

