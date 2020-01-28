Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

