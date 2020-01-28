Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.91, a PEG ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

