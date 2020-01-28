Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €148.55 ($172.73).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €143.20 ($166.51) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.51.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

