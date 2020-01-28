Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.90 ($87.09).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €66.61 ($77.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.