ScanSource (SCSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its Q2 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCSC opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $895.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

