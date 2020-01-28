Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,664,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

SCHP stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

