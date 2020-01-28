Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 459,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.