Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

