SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

