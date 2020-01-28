Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $463.00

Shares of Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 463 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 463 ($6.09), with a volume of 17188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.05).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Secure Income REIT from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 433.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 427.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

