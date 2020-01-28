Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

