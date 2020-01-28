Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.72% of Sempra Energy worth $309,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,539,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 62.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

