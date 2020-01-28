ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.