Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $4,334,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $23,563,776.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,115,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

