Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Drops By 17.9%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 457,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $27,802.05. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $586,780.78. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $670.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

