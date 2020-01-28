Short Interest in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Increases By 21.3%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 35,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

