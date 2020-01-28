Short Interest in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Increases By 21.0%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

