Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rises By 1,575.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.