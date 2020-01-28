Short Interest in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Expands By 21.8%

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

