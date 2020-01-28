Short Interest in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expands By 21.6%

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of RMAX opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Re/Max’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

