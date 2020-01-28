Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Increases By 61.2%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.