Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Grows By 600.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

