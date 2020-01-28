Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Increases By 21.7%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.81. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

