Short Interest in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rises By 40.5%

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Veritex has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $822,462. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $51,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

