Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Decreases By 43.5%

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

