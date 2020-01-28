Sidoti Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $83.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price upped by Sidoti from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. Plexus has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,642 shares of company stock worth $9,138,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plexus by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Plexus by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.