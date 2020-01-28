Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.20 target price for the company.

SRRA opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

