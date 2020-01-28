Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

SWKS opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

