Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded by Charter Equity to “Buy”

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

SWKS stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

