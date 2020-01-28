SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SLM by 1,620.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

