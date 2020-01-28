Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 146.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $966.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

