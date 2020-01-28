Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $445.10 million, a P/E ratio of 235.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

