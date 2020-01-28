State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 301,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

STFC opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

