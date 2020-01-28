Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 228,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

